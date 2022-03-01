White families left city schools at highest rate during pandemic

White city families left public elementary schools at a higher rate than any other demographic after the onset of the coronavirus, according to the Independent Budget Office.

The nonpartisan agency compared the number of students who stayed in the system year over year for every grade both before and after the pandemic took hold.

The IBO examined Department of Education student retention rates between the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years and the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.

White students were the only group with rate declines in every grade from pre-K to eighth grade over that span, according to the IBO report.

“White students had the most pronounced decline in retention rates in the early elementary grades,” the report said. “Retention rates for White pre-K through 3rd-grade students were more than 4 percentage points lower than the previous year’s retention rates for those grades.”

The IBO found that 16 percent of white kindergarten students did not return to a city public school for the 2020-2021 school year.

The year prior to the pandemic, only nine percent left the system.

From 2019-2020 to 2020-2021, the overall retention rate of students increased to 92.6 percent. Giles Jenkyn

Affluent city schools and districts have generally seen higher enrollment declines in recent years with the trend accelerating during the pandemic.

Overall, retention rates remained flat across all races and grades after the pandemic began, the IBO found.

High school retention rates were up for across the board, with black and Hispanic students seeing the sharpest increases, the IBO found.

Parents are generally less prone to uproot their kids from their schools at higher grade levels.

White students were the only group with rate declines in every grade from pre-K to eighth grade to leave city schools. eyecrave

From the 2018-2019 school year, the last pre-pandemic term, to 2019-2020, 92.4 percent of DOE students stayed in the system.

From 2019-2020 to 2020-2021, the overall retention rate ticked up to 92.6 percent.

“While there was a very small increase in the number of retained students in the wake of the pandemic — this could not offset the decline in the number of new enrollees, which led to the overall decline in enrollment,” the IBO said.

The agency did not include the current 2021-2022 school year in its study because enrollment figures have not been finalized. But preliminary state numbers revealed further declines in student populations.