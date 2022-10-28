Wheelchair-bound mom relives Hurricane Sandy on 10th anniversary

As New Yorkers reflect on the 10 years since Hurricane Sandy ravaged the Big Apple, a Queens couple whose home was gutted by a huge fire sparked by the monstrous storm have one message: “F Sandy.”

Mary Ellen Olsen, 58, and her retired firefighter husband, Donald Olsen, 63, lost everything the night of Oct. 29, 2012, when Hurricane Sandy turned their tiny Belle Harbor community into a beachfront dystopia.

Already grappling with what would become record storm surge, disaster struck under the cover of darkness when an electrical fire broke out in a single home and sparked a fireball domino – engulfing one home after the next on the narrow Rockaway peninsula.

Fifteen homes on Beach 130th Street alone — including the Olsens’ — were decimated by the blaze.

In the decade since, the Olsens and a handful of their resilient Beach 130th Street neighbors have returned and rebuilt. But at least two lots on their street still remain vacant, which the couple told The Post this week serves as constant and harrowing “reminders of a bad day.”

Mary Ellen Olsen, 58, and her husband, Donald Olsen, 63, rebuilt their home in Belle Harbor, Queens, after it was destroyed in a fire sparked by Hurricane Sandy. James Keivom

“I remember just saying my prayers and just thinking I was going to die that night because it was so bad out there. It went from hurricane and the water to the fire,” Mary Ellen said from her rebuilt home.

The mother of two has multiple sclerosis and was wheelchair-bound when Sandy slammed into the East Coast.

“I was so vulnerable. I don’t walk. I was reliant on somebody helping me,” she recalled. “I knew my husband would take care of me but I thought I was dying that night.”

She added: “”It was every man for himself.”

Only it wasn’t.

After water levels in the street rose to roughly 6 feet — marooning them from fire crews trying to get to the beachside enclave — neighbors on their street, including many ex-firefighters, rallied together as the flames jumped from home to home.

Donald, who had spent 20 years with Ladder 123 in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, said his FDNY friends had called to say they knew what was unfolding but, tragically, no one could get to them.

“We knew nobody was coming,” Donald recalled.

Mary Ellen had to abandon her motorized scooter on their front porch as they fled the fire on Oct. 29, 2012.

The scorched wheelchair was discovered among the debris of their home.

The remnants of her wheelchair were discovered still on the front porch where she left it.



“When we left, the embers were like the stars zooming by at the Hayden Planetarium. The jacket I had had burn holes in it.

“Our neighbor’s house was already burning as we left. Their house caught fire just from the embers. … In the chaos, I was going to leave the dog but my youngest son scooped him up and said, ‘We’re not leaving the dog.’”

When it came time to leave, she said, a frightened Mary Ellen rolled her wheelchair onto the porch, where others lifted her onto a surfboard and whisked her onward to a neighbor’s home. Soon after, she was put into a kayak so they could seek shelter overnight at another home farther away from the fires.

“There were about 20 of us at that house with three dogs and a bird,” Mary Ellen said, adding that she remained in a wooden chair all night.

“You could see fire everywhere. There was just fire everywhere.”

When the sun rose the following morning, they finally learned what many had already feared: Their beloved homes were no more.

Among the debris, Mary Ellen’s abandoned motorized wheelchair was later found scorched on their front porch.

Fifteen homes on Beach 130th Street alone — including the Olsens’ — were gutted by the blaze. Corbis via Getty Images

“People in that house were just crying. It’s traumatic. We had our lives, family and pets, but we all realized our houses were totally gone and now what?” Mary Ellen said.

“There were five New York City firemen on this block who lost their homes from fire, which is unbelievable, if you ask me. They knew how to fight fire but they couldn’t. It was the fire that got us and not so much the water.”

New York City had issued mandatory evacuation orders for the Rockaway Peninsula, including Belle Harbor, a day before Sandy hit — but the Olsens and their neighbors chose to ride it out like they had done a year earlier with Hurricane Irene.

“We got through Irene and in my mind we were going to ride it out again,” Mary Ellen said. “A lot of people left, but the people born and bred here, most of those people had the attitude I did — we made it last year and we’ll make it this year.”

If they are ever faced with a similar situation again, her husband said, he would now reconsider.

“In hindsight, I will never stay [through a hurricane] again,” Donald insisted.

The Olsens and a handful of their resilient Beach 130th Street neighbors returned and rebuilt after the hurricane.

The couple and their two sons moved back to Belle Harbor 16 months after the hurricane struck.

Donald said he and his wife will never try to ride out a hurricane again.



In the immediate aftermath of Sandy, the Olsens and their two sons — like thousands of fellow New Yorkers — moved into temporary accommodations as they slowly rebuilt their lives and the family home.

Finally, after 16 months, they moved back to Belle Harbor in March 2014.

Now 10 years on, his wife had a few choice words for how the Belle Harbor community now feels.

“F Sandy,” Mary Ellen said.

“Our community has recovered, but it’s taken some time,” she continued. “It took a few years, but we were eventually back on the beach in the summer like old times.”

The havoc that Sandy ended up wreaking on the Belle Harbor community only added to the pain that bereaved residents had faced in the years prior. Belle Harbor is the same area where American Airlines Flight 587 had crashed in November 2001, killing 265 people.

Mary Ellen’s sister, Kathie Lawler, and her nephew, Christopher, were among the five people on the ground who perished when the plane plummeted after taking off from nearby JFK Airport.

“This community has prevailed through so many tragedies,” Mary Ellen said.

“When you see the love and warmth that happens in a town where everyone just wraps their arms around you, it’s a beautiful thing.

“Rockaway strong.”