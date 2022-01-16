What we know about Times Square subway shove victim Michelle Go

The straphanger randomly pushed to her death Saturday was a “wonderful” Upper West Side resident who worked as a senior manager at the top consulting firm Deloitte and volunteered to help women and kids.

Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, was waiting on the southbound platform at the Times Square subway station when a crazed ex-con allegedly shoved her onto the train tracks and into the path of an oncoming R train, police said.

“Michelle interviewed me at Deloitte and gave me a chance to go to the next round. Shortly after I started my job we reconnected — she was so kind and intelligent,” a Deloitte colleague, Steffany Franco, wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “Life is so unpredictable and fragile, taking the time to reflect and process this tragedy is incredibly hard.”

Go’s neighbors also described the victim as friendly, sweet and extremely bright.

“She was wonderful,” a resident said. “She was really smart.”

Go worked as a senior manager at Deloitte in strategy and operations and in mergers and acquisitions, according to her LinkedIn Page.

She had previously worked at Barclays Capital and Citi. She had a Bachelor’s degree from UCLA and an MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business.

Go worked as a senior manager at Deloitte and also volunteered for many years at the New York Junior League.

The victim also volunteered for 10 years with the New York Junior League, a nonprofit focused on the well-being on women, children, and families.

“The New York Junior League (NYJL) is greatly saddened to learn of the death of Michelle Go under such senseless and tragic circumstances,” the organization said in a statement to The Post on Sunday.

“Ms. Go was a valued member of the NYJL for over 10 years. With a focus on strengthening family units, she served many women and children within our New York community, helping them enrich their lives through education on nutrition. Michelle will be missed by many friends.”

The victim’s family is currently flying from California to identify her body, law-enforcement sources said.

Go was remembered for her kindness by the doorman at the Upper West Side building where she had lived for the past year and a half.

“She’s was a nice lady,” the doorman who didn’t give his name said. “It’s tragic.”

Police at the scene of the fatal subway shoving in Time Square on Jan. 15, 2022. J.C.Rice

Police arresting suspect Simon Martial, who admitted to shoving Go. J.C.Rice

Another man who works at her building and declined to give his name said he’s now afraid to take the subway.

“I’m always taking the subway, I’m always going there, so I’m scared now. It’s very sad,” he said. “She was always coming and saying, ‘How are you?’ and saying, ‘Hi.’”

On NextDoor, someone said Go was an active member of the local “buy nothing” group, a bartering and gifting online community that encourages recycling. The posting said group members were “devastated” over her death.

Martial, an ex-con who was convicted of robbery, claimed that he is “God” when he asked about the crime. J.C.Rice

The Junior League said it hopes its longtime volunteer’s passing will lead to change.

“We call upon the city’s leadership to urgently address the lack of mental health and other supports for underserved communities,” the group said in its statement.

Go was Chinese-American, but police say there is no indication that her death was a hate crime and believe she was chosen at random. Suspect Simon Martial, 61, admitted to the killing and claimed he was “God” when reporters questioned him during his perp walk.