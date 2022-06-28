What anemic early turnout means for Democrats, Republicans in NY primary

Turnout in the Democratic and Republican primaries was anemic across New York City during the first full-fledged gubernatorial primary since the rollout of early voting, according to stats from the Board of Elections.

Just 87,000 of the 3.6 million registered Democrats and Republicans cast ballots during the nine days of early voting that preceded Tuesday’s primary — an abysmal turnout rate of just 2.4 percent, the figures fro the city BOE show.

Turnout among Democrats was slightly better than average at 2.6%, even though Gov. Kathy Hochul is heavily favored to beat her primary challengers in today’s voting. Just 1.4% of GOP voters cast ballots in advance in their four-way contest to challenge Hochul in November.

“It seems to be endemic, people just aren’t interested in it except when you have a real race,” said Doug Muzzio, a political science professor at CUNY’s Baruch College. “And most races have been — to be honest — snoozes, and this one is similar.”

Hochul’s challengers, Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Long Island) and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, trailed in the polls for the entirety of the race and could not compete with the $33 million-plus she’s raised so far.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul is favored to beat her primary challengers in today’s voting. Tori Schneebaum/NY Post

“People just aren’t interested in it except when you have a real race,” said Doug Muzzio. Robert Miller for NY Post

Meanwhile, the GOP establishment was unable to clear the field for Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Long Island), who has faced a spirited challenge from former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, the son of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and an ex-Trump White House aide.

“The Italian American vote is huge in a Republican primary. It dominates downstate turnout, but it also has pockets in the metro suburbs of most of Upstate,” said Bruce Gyory, a political science professor at the University of Albany.

“The question is — does Astorino undercut Giuliani more with the Italian voters across the board,” Gyory asked. “Does Wilson with the heavy TV ads hurt Zeldin upstate?”

The four Republican candidates faced off during New York’s Republican gubernatorial debate on Jun. 20, 2022. Brittainy Newman/Newsday via AP

However, one longtime political consultant and activist said the race would likely get hot before November’s general election thanks to the combination of bad economic news, controversial decisions on guns and abortion from the US Supreme Court and it being the first governor’s race featuring a woman, Hochul, at the top of the ticket.

“This is going to be a potentially explosive election season nationally – given historic trends of midterm elections, mixed in with Supreme Court decisions, mixed in with the first woman governor in our state’s history,” said Peter Kauffman, a former longtime advisor to Hillary Clinton and other top Democrats. “There’s going to be a lot energy on both sides.”

– Additional reporting by Bernadette Hogan and Zach Williams