Westchester woman gets 15 years for trying to kill man she married for citizenship

A Westchester County woman was hit with a 15-year prison sentence Thursday for trying to kill the 74-year-old man she married in a ploy to get US citizenship, prosecutors said.

Olivia Raimo, 30, admitted that she pushed her sham husband and wedged him between his toilet and the wall on Jan. 24, 2020 — then slit his wrists with a straight razor, Westchester County prosecutors said in a press release.

Raimo, who is from Jamaica, then barred the door to the man’s New Rochelle apartment when the victim’s home health care aide heard his screams and tried to come to his aid.

The aide called police, who rushed the man to Jacobi Hospital, where he underwent two operations — but lost function in his hand.

Prosecutor said the attack came after Raimo and the man met with a lawyer who told them that they’d have a hard time convincing federal immigration officials that their scam marriage was legitimate.

Olivia Raimo was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to murder her 74-year-old husband. Getty Images

The pair married in 2017 in a bid to have Raimo become a citizen, the DA’s office said.

She pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the case in November.