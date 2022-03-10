Weekend storm to drench NYC region

The Big Apple will be doused by up to an inch of rain this weekend, but likely will avoid any snow from the “bomb cyclone” potentially heading to the East Coast, forecasters said Thursday.

A late-season winter storm expected to descend upon the region early Saturday is likely to drench the city and its suburbs, but warmer temperatures will likely stave off any “major” snow accumulation, FOX Weather meteorologist Samantha Thomas told The Post.

“It’s looking like the snow really stays west of the I-95 corridor, so the city is likely mostly looking at a rain event,” Thomas said. “We could see some snow, but if you’re looking for a snow day, that’s not going to be the case for us.”

The system, expected to move into the Ohio Valley on Friday from the western US, will start dumping rain across the New York metro area early Saturday as temps hover in the 40s, Thomas said.

The map displays how many inches of snow will fall in the region. Fox Weather

Low pressure develops in the southern region. Fox Weather

The winter storm may descend on the region early Saturday. Fox Weather

The snow may stay west of the I-95 corridor. Fox Weather

The graphic displays the predicted wind forecasts in areas near New York. Fox Weather

Bombogenesis describes a midlatitude cyclone that rapidly intensifies. Fox Weather

The precipitation could turn into snow later in the afternoon as temperatures drop into the 30s and 20s by Saturday evening before moving out altogether by Sunday, Thomas said.

“It’s not going to be a major snow event,” Thomas said of the expected impact on New York. “But it’s still going to be a mess all day with rain.”

Some snow may accumulate across the Big Apple, but it’ll be “nothing plowable,” Thomas said.

Some spots in central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, however, may get up to a foot of snow. Winter alerts are already in effect in cities like Johnstown and Syracuse, Thomas said.

Travel in those areas may be treacherous Saturday, Thomas said, while adding New Yorkers might want to rethink any outdoor plans.

“It’s still going to be a day that you want to stay inside,” she told The Post. “It’s going to be a gross day.”

The system may also develop into a “bomb cyclone,” Thomas said, defined as a rapid drop of at least 24 millibars in 24 hours or less, indicating a very intense storm. But that won’t impact whether New York sees rain or snow, she said.