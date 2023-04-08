They shared the spotlight.

Mark Ruffalo gatecrashed a Welsh couple’s spontaneous wedding in Central Park last weekend.

Klaire Hodgson and Lynz Tanner, from Gwynedd, Wales, were about to walk down the aisle when they spotted the “Hulk” star, 55, ambling through the park.

According to the newlyweds, Ruffalo took a detour from his nature walk to stop by as they were setting up, expecting them to recognize his Oscar-nominated mug.

“I noticed he had a really nice camera, and I was thinking, ‘Oh, he must do photography,’” Hodgson, 36, told NorthWalesLive. “But I thought, ‘I can’t know this guy. I’m in New York, I don’t know anyone in New York.’”

Then it dawned on them. As he turned to walk away, Tanner, 28, shouted, “Oh my god, Mark Ruffalo!”

“Then he turned ’round and was like, ‘Hey!’ He came back over then,” Hodgson said. “He was absolutely lovely. He was so nice.”

As they posed for a photo with the “Spotlight” actor, he shook their hands and congratulated them on their “magical” day.





“Of all the people, of all the genres of film or TV or anything to have turned up to our nerdy wedding!” Hodgson (left) exclaimed. Klaire Hodgson

The self-proclaimed nerds were starstruck to meet the unexpected gatecrasher. On their wedding day, the pair donned matching Star Trek communication badges on their suits, and just two days prior, Hodgson got inked with a Batman tattoo.

“So for The Hulk to turn up was pretty cool!” Hodgson exclaimed. “Of all the people, of all the genres of film or TV or anything to have turned up to our nerdy wedding!”

“The Adam Project” actor follows in the footsteps of Tom Hanks, a self-professed wedding crasher with an “unchecked” ego.

“I just can’t help but think, ‘What would these people like more than anything else to remember this magic day of days? Oh, I know: me!’” Hanks joked on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” last year.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Danny DeVito have documented their own wedding crashing as well.

In 2019, the two A-listers had wrapped “Jumanji: The Next Level” in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and were lounging poolside when they heard the clamor of a wedding reception. Surprising the bride, groom and starstruck guests, the two actors joined the party to congratulate the lovebirds.

As for the Welsh couple, they got engaged last June and had been struggling with “a million different wedding ideas.”

“Some of it was how expensive the wedding industry is and how heteronormative the wedding industry is. It’s supposed to be a happy time,” Hodgson explained.

As spring approached, she was slated to take work trips to San Francisco and New York for two weeks, the longest the pair would have been apart.

“Then I said, ‘Why don’t we get married in New York!’” Hodgson recalled.

At the time, it was just a week before she was due to jet to the US, and they agreed on a “special” open air ceremony in the picturesque Central Park, not knowing a surprise guest would appear.

“It was amazing that we got married in Central Park,” Hodgson gushed. “It was so magical and the whole day was beautiful, and then Mark Ruffalo turning up and being in pictures with us, it did make it extra special.”