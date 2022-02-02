Watchdog group calls for firing of Judge David Stilson over Facebook memes

More respectfully, your honor.

An upstate New York judge faced calls to be fired from a watchdog group Wednesday for sharing demeaning posts on social media about women and their “boobies.”

David Stilson, who is the Alma Town Court judge and an Andover Village Court associate justice, should be removed from office for what he got off his chest in a series of Facebook posts in 2014, the Commission on Judicial Conduct (CJC) has alleged.

Among the degrading posts that the watchdog group cited was a meme he allegedly shared on Jan. 23. 2014, showing a woman in a bra with the caption: “Boobies Are proof that men can focus on two things at once!”

The 52-year-old judge also allegedly shared a post on March 4, 2014, of a woman tied to a bed with the caption, “She asked me to tie her up and do anything I want.”

Another Feb. 19, 2014 post listed 10 reasons why “County Girls are Hotter,” including “their boobs are real,” “they can ride hard” and “Daisy dukes and boots are sexy,” the CJC claimed.

Judge Dave Stilson is under fire due to posts made on his personal Facebook account. Courtesy of David Stilson / Face

One of the posts by Stilson in 2014 reads “Boobies are proof that men can focus on two things at once.” Facebook

The watchdog group found multiple controversial Facebook posts dating back to 2014. Facebook

Further, Stilson improperly sought fundraising for the NRA, the commission claimed.

Stilson – who has served in various judgeships since 2001 – asked for friends to buy $180 tickets to an NRA banquet in a Feb. 20, 2014 post, the commission said.

Judges are not allowed to fundraise nor are they allowed to conduct activities outside the courtroom that could make them look impartial, the commission explained.

Stilson was charged in a two-count complaint from May 10, 2021, but he allegedly failed to appear in any of the CJC’s proceedings to defend himself, the commission alleged.

The CJC found that Stilson’s failure to appear in the case showed “a disdain for the commission’s important role and undermined public confidence in the judiciary.”

Coupled with the alleged posts, it’s too much to handle, the group claimed.

Stilson’s Facebook posts have raised some eyebrows for showing his support for the NRA. Facebook

Stilson posted a request on Facebook asking friends to join him at an NRA event. Facebook

Stilson also posted a list of reasons why “country girls are hotter.” Facebook

“Given the totality of respondent’s misconduct and his unwillingness to participate in Commission proceedings after the Complaint was filed against him, we believe that respondent should be removed from the bench to protect the integrity of the courts,” the commission’s determination alleged.

The entire 11-member CJC panel concurred that Stilson should be removed from office. He has 30 days to accept the finding or ask for the Court of Appeals to review the decision.

“There is no place on the bench for a judge who demeans women or seems to have no idea why public confidence in the courts would be undermined when a judge posts the image of a woman tied to a bed or makes juvenile references to a woman’s breasts on social media,” Commission Administrator Robert Tembeckjian said in a statement. “That Judge Stilson also engaged in prohibited fundraising for the NRA only underscores his disregard for judicial ethics and unfitness for office.”

Stilson did not immediately return requests for comment.