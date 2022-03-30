Washington Post admits Hunter Biden laptop is real

The Washington Post on Wednesday became the second major news outlet to reverse course and admit that emails from the infamous Hunter Biden laptop are authentic — nine months after it obtained them and a year and a half after the NY Post first reported on them.

The paper said two security experts used cryptographic signatures from Google and other technology companies to validate nearly 22,000 emails from 2009 to 2019, including messages related to Hunter Biden’s controversial overseas business dealings.

Some verified emails involved a deal President Biden’s son pursued with the CEFC China Energy conglomerate for which he was paid nearly $5 million, according to the Washington Post.

Other verified emails related to his work for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, for which Hunter Biden was paid as much as $83,333 or a month, or $1 million a year.

In October 2020, the New York Post exclusively revealed the existence of Hunter Biden’s emails after being given a copy of the hard drive from a damaged MacBook Pro laptop that the owner of a repair shop in the Biden family’s hometown of Wilmington, Del., said was dropped off in April 2019 and never retrieved.

Hunter Biden left a laptop at a Delaware computer repair shop containing almost 22,000 emails.

The Washington Post confirmed that the documents found on Hunter Biden’s laptop and published by The Post in 2020 are authentic. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Following the expose, the Washington Post’s “Fact Checker” feature said the paper “has not been able to verify or authenticate these emails” and said there were “fears that the emails could be part of a broader disinformation campaign” by Russia.

Washington Post op-eds also called the emails “unverified” and said they “have never been authenticated,” and a news analysis dismissed the New York Post’s reporting as “sketchy.”

On Wednesday, the Washington Post said it was given a copy of the hard drive in June by Republican activist Jack Maxey, who previously worked as a researcher for the “War Room” podcast run by Steve Bannon, a former adviser to ex-President Donald Trump.

The paper said it spent months reviewing the data and making two copies of the hard drive so they could be analyzed by Matt Green, a Johns Hopkins University security researcher, and Jake Williams, a forensics expert and former National Security Agency operative.

The New York Times admitted that the emails published by The Post are authentic. AFP via Getty Images

Both experts concluded that the verified emails carried cryptographic signatures that would be hard to fake, even for the best computer hackers.

Earlier this month, the New York Times said it had obtained emails that appeared to have come from the laptop and which were authenticated by people familiar with them and the federal tax probe of Hunter Biden that he publicly acknowledged in December 2020.

The Times buried its verification of the emails in the 24th paragraph of a 38-paragraph story that said Hunter Biden had paid off a significant tax debt to the IRS, potentially making it harder for prosecutors to win a conviction or a long sentence against him for tax fraud.

US Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) — who, with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), has been investigating Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals — responded by accusing the Gray Lady of “finally, quietly, covering its tracks.”

“I am just amazed that the New York Times just now came to the conclusion that the Hunter Biden laptop was genuine,” Johnson told WABC 770 AM’s “The Cats Roundtable” last week.

Sen. Ron Johnson has criticized the New York Times for its delay in reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

“Where have they been? That was pretty obvious within a week or two of the New York Post’s stories​.”

On Wednesday, US Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) had “content from, files from and copies from the Hunter Biden laptop” entered into the congressional record during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

It’s unclear if that material includes the many sexually explicit photos and videos that were stored on the laptop, such as a raunchy, 12-minute clip video that appears to show the future first son smoking crack while engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman.