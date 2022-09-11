VP Harris’ step-daughter Ella Emhoff bares breast on runway

Vice President Kamala Harris’ step-daughter Ella Emhoff bared her breast while strutting down the runway in a New York Fashion Week show.

Emhoff, 23, was walking in the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2023 show in United Nations Plaza on Saturday when she donned the daring look.

She wore a black mini-skirt and a green scarf that wrapped around her neck and one of her breasts, but left the other exposed.

The graduate of New School’s Parsons School of Design is a popular catwalker, who signed with modeling agency IMG in February 2021, and has strutted down the runway for many high-end brands.

Emhoff is dating GQ fashion writer Sam Hine. She grabbed attention after wearing a Miu Miu coat at the inauguration of President Biden and her stepmother VP Harris on Jan. 20, 2021.

Her father is Doug Emhoff, Harris’ husband, and her mother Kerstin Emhoff.