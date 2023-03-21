Vitaliy Konoplyov, driver in fatal NYC crash, charged with manslaughter

The out-of-control unlicensed driver who allegedly sparked a chain-reaction crash that killed two people in Brooklyn has been charged with manslaughter, cops said Tuesday.

Vitaliy Konoplyov, 49, also faces two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation over the wild caught-on-camera wreck that unfolded in Bensonhurst early Monday afternoon, police said.

A 51-year-old man whose car was allegedly T-boned by Konoplyov was killed, as was a 60-year-old woman crossing the street, according to cops. Four others were injured.

The series of crashes started around 12:50 p.m. when Konoplyov allegedly blew a red light as he drove his 2015 Toyota Camry south on 18th Avenue, approaching the 64th Street intersection.

He then struck the driver’s side of a 2016 Honda HRV – driven by the 51-year-old man, who was heading east on 64th Street and had a steady green light, authorities said.





Konoplyov allegedly plowed into the driver’s side of a Honda HRV. Peter Gerber

Disturbing surveillance footage shows the two cars colliding and spinning out of control, with one barreling onto the sidewalk and another down the street.

The Honda driver sustained head and body trauma and was later pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center, cops said.

The Honda then spun around, striking the 60-year-old woman, who was crossing 18th Avenue, with the walk signal in her favor, cops said.





The chain-reaction crashes ended when Koloplyov slammed into a D.O.T. traffic signal pole, cops said. Peter Gerber

She was found lying in the street with head and body trauma, and taken to the same hospital, where she was also declared dead, police said.

Meanwhile, Konoplyov kept going and veered to the right, striking the rear passenger side of a 2021 Chevy Equinox, driven by a 71-year-old man, police said.

Konoplyov, of Coney Island, then slammed into a traffic signal pole, bringing his Toyota to a stop, cops said.





Disturbing surveillance footage captures the moment the Toyota Camry rammed into the Honda HRV.

The force of the impact sent pieces of his car flying into the front windshield of a parked and unattended 2021 Chevy Traverse SUV, police said.

The fatal victims have not immediately been publicly identified, pending their families being notified, the NYPD said.

The other occupants of the involved vehicles were hospitalized in stable condition, according to cops.





A 60-year-old female pedestrian, and the 51-year-old male Honda HRV driver, died in the crash, cops said. Peter Gerber

It was unclear Tuesday what caused Konoplyov to allegedly lose control of his car.

The investigation was ongoing, police said.