Violent crime spiking, decrease in shootings, murders

Major crimes spiked by nearly 40% so far this year compared with the same period last year, including robberies, grand larceny and burglaries, NYPD data released Monday shows.

The hikes in other crimes came as shootings and murder decreased, according to the data.

Robbery has increased by 39.4% so far in 2022 over last – from 5,670 to 7,903, the data shows.

Grand larceny increased from 15,920 to 23,786 for a whopping 49.4% increase, the data show. The city has also experienced 7,389 burglaries so far this year compared to 5,522 in 2021 for a hike of 33.8%. Felonious assaults saw a 19.3% hike from 10,153 to 12,113 year over year.

At the same time, there were 197 murders in the city so far this year, compared to 226 in the same period of 2021 for a drop of 12.8%, the data shows. The same period saw 747 people shot in the city, as compared to 817 last year for a decline of 8.6%.

An individual pushed a 52-year-old female onto southbound subway tracks on June 5, 2022. dcpi

An individual hit a 19-year-old male with a hatchet on Avenue of the Americas on May 23, 2022. NYPD

The NYPD investigated a bank robbery at TD Ameritrade Bank on 6th Avenue. Robert Miller

Joseph Giacalone, a John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor and a former NYPD sergeant, explained that shootings were down mainly because they skyrocketed last year.

“You went up against big numbers last year. That’s what’s leveling off the shootings,” he said. “But everything else is awful. Burglaries, robberies, grand larceny, felony assaults. We’re talking double digits in everything but murders and shootings.”

“You lost a year you’re never going to recover. It’s going to be a year where you’re up 30% to 40% in crime.”

A police source with two decades on the job cautioned that summer had barely begun and that shootings would likely rise.

“You can’t really judge the shootings right now,” the Manhattan cop said. “It’s not real summer yet. I’m talking when we get those straight 90-degree days. It’s going to pick up.”