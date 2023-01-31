Viktoria Nasyrova’s lawyer grills poison cheescake victim

Lawyers for Russian-born dominatrix Viktoria Nasyrova — who’s accused of attempting to kill her lookalike pal with a slice of poisoned cheesecake — on Tuesday tried to prove the case is just half-baked.

Nasyrova’s defense attorney grilled the prosecution’s star witness, alleged victim Olga Tzvyk, about her testimony in Queens Supreme Court Monday that her former friend offered her the tainted slice — only after first devouring the other two.

The eyelash stylish told jurors that Nasyrova had come to her home in Forest Hills, Queens in August 2016 under the guise of needing an emergency touch up appointment.

She said Nasyrova “ate one and then immediately after that the second one, very fast,” before offering her the third, which prosecutors allege had been laced with the powerful Russian tranquilizer Phenazepan.

But defense attorney Christopher Hoyt tried to poke holes in Tzvyk’s story Tuesday — claiming she’d originally told an NYPD detective that she herself “chose one of those three pieces of cheesecake and consumed it.”

“No, it’s not true,” Tzvyk protested during cross-examination.





Viktoria Nasyrova is on trial in Queens Supreme Court for allegedly trying to kill her doppelganger friend with a poisoned cheesecake in 2016 to steal her identity.

Hoyt also peppered the alleged victim with questions about the cheesecake-consumption timeline.

Asked how long it took Nasyrova to wolf down the first piece, Tzvyk said: “One minute, I guess.”

“So without offering you any cheesecake, she eats the second slice in front of you, correct?” Hoyt continued.

Tzvyk responded: “Yes.”

“After she ate both slices of cheesecake, there was only one slice left, correct?” Hoyt said, to which Tzvyk said: “Yes.”





Olga Tzvyk claims her friend Viktoria Nasyrova gave her the slice of tainted cheesecake at her home in Forest Hills, Queens in 2016. William C Lopez/NYPost

Tzvyk had earlier testified she started to feel “very ill” about 20 minutes after eating the dessert.

“I started to look to lie down on the bed. I started to look for a pillow. I was realizing that I was losing consciousness and I said to her, ‘Vika, I’m feeling really bad.’ I started feeling very nauseous. I wanted to vomit. I started to vomit right by my bed onto the floor,” Tzvyk told jurors on Monday.

“I told her, Vika, I’m going to throw up right now.’ She said, ‘Don’t worry about it. I will clean it up.’ I remember she went to the bathroom and came back with Bounty.”

Tzvyk said the next thing she remembered was waking up in the hospital.

Prosecutors allege the Russian native mounted the poisoning plot in a twisted attempt to steal her doppelganger’s identity, snatching her passport, $3,000 in cash and other property – and even trying to make it look like a suicide attempt by scattering pills around Tzvyk’s lingerie-clad body.





Viktoria Nasyrova is charged with attempted murder and burglary over the cheesecake ordeal. pool photo

Nasyrova, who is also wanted in Russia for the 2014 murder of her neighbor, had previously insisted to The Post from Rikers Island that the cheesecake ordeal was merely a misunderstanding.

“The last time I saw Olga, she was already not feeling good — she said she either ate something or got food poisoning,” Nasyrova said at the time.

She faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of attempted murder, burglary and others charges.