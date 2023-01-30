Viktoria Nasyrova left DNA behind in poison cheesecake cake: ADA

She’s guilty, whichever way you slice it!

That’s what prosecutors argued Monday in the chilling case of Russian-born dominatrix Viktoria Nasyrova, who’s accused of trying to kill her doppleganger pal by feeding her a slice of poisoned cheesecake in a twisted identity-theft scheme.

Nasyrova allegedly left a mess of evidence behind, Assistant District Attorney Konstantinos Litourgis told jurors — her DNA was found all over the cheesecake box and she blabbed about her alleged crimes in several jailhouse interviews.

“The DNA that was on that container belongs to Viktoria Nasyrova,” he said in his opening statements in Queens Supreme Court. “So on top of everything you’re going to hear from civilian witnesses, you’re going to learn that there’s a cheesecake container that had [tranquilizer] Phenazepam in it and also had the defendant’s DNA on it.”

Media interviews Nasyrova gave in the wake of her arrest — including to The Post in 2017, when she boasted about her S&M-loving clients — will also be front and center during the trial, Litourgis said.

“She was asked this specific question … ‘There is a woman named Olga who looks a lot like you who said that you poisoned her with a piece of cheesecake in order to steal her identity,’” Litourgis said, referring to the alleged victim, Olga Tsvyk.





Viktoria Nasyrova is accused of trying to poison her victim, Olga Tsvyk, with a tainted cheesecake in 2016 in an alleged plot to steal her identity. Tamara Beckwith

“You know what this defendant did when she was asked that question? She smiled. And you know what her answer was? ‘I can tell you I know this person. I know who you mean. I did not force her to eat the cheesecake.’

“This is not a joke. It’s not just a story. It’s not an accident and it’s not a mistake. This defendant intended to kill this woman and steal her identity.”

Tsvyk, an eyelash stylist and the prosecution’s star witness, testified Monday that Nasyrova had come to her home in Forest Hills, Queens in August 2016 under the guise of needing an emergency touch up appointment.

“She told me, ‘I’m right now in Brooklyn. I want to bring you some famous cheesecake from a famous bakery.’ I told her, Viktoria, that’s not needed, just come over,’” Tsvyk said.

Immediately after arriving, Tsvyk testified that Nasyrova wolfed down two cheesecake slices and offered her a third piece, which prosecutors say had been laced with the powerful Russian tranquilizer Phenazepan.





Nasyrova, pictured in Queens Supreme Court on Monday, is charged with attempted murder, burglary and others charges in the cheesecake case. Alexander M Klymko

About 20 minutes later, Tsvyk said she started to feel “very ill.”

“I started to look to lie down on the bed. I started to look for a pillow. I was realizing that I was losing consciousness and I said to her, ‘Vika, I’m feeling really bad.’ I started feeling very nauseous. I wanted to vomit. I started to vomit right by my bed onto the floor,” she told jurors.

“I told her, Vika, I’m going to throw up right now.’ She said, ‘Don’t worry about it .I will clean it up.’ I remember she went to the bathroom and came back with Bounty.”

Prosecutors argue the Russian native then allegedly stole her lookalike friend’s passport, cash and other property – and tried to make it look like a suicide attempt by scattering pills around the victim’s lingerie-clad body.

“Everything was done in this case very carefully and very methodically by this defendant … not only did she poison Olga in order to impersonate her … she also staged her bedroom to make it look like suicide,” Litourgis told the jury.

“This defendant is a very smart individual.”





The defendant is accused of poisoning Olga Tsvyk (above) with the tainted cheesecake in 2016. William C Lopez/NYPost

But among her few slip-ups was leaving her DNA on the cheesecake container, Litourgis argued, adding that there was even more evidence proving she tried to kill Tsvyk.

“In order to convince you that this was not some accident or mistake or crazy set of circumstances, we’re going to provide you with even more evidence,” Litourgis said.

One of the star witnesses the prosecution plans to call throughout the trial is a Queens man who claims he was drugged by Nasyrova after they met on a Russian dating site in 2016.

Litourgis said that man had eaten fish and veggies cooked by Nasyrova — and woke up three days later in Columbia Presbyterian hospital.

“His symptoms almost mirrored that of Olga’s,” Litourgis said, adding that the man’s watch and cash had been stolen.

“You’re going to learn that the person who did all that was the defendant.”





In a separate case, Nasyrova pleaded guilty to attempted petit larceny in Brooklyn Supreme Court in 2019 after she was accused of drugging and robbing men she’d ensnared on dating apps.

Meanwhile, Nasyrova’s defense attorney, Christopher Hoyt, told jurors on Monday that the current case involving the Russian native wasn’t as “open and shut” as prosecutors wanted them to believe.

Hoyt likened his opponent’s opening statements to a well-produced trailer for a movie that would prove to be a disappointment.

“You get your popcorn, you get your candy, you get your drinks. You get your best movie theater seat … and we’ve all had that experience where the movie did not live up to the hype,” Hoyt said.

“This story was not the way it was portrayed in the trailer. The movie was lacking. It did not deliver as it promised. I submit to you that that is how the government’s case will be.”

Nasyrova previously told The Post from Rikers Island that the cheesecake incident was merely a misunderstanding.

“The last time I saw Olga, she was already not feeling good — she said she either ate something or got food poisoning,” Nasyrova insisted at the time.

The Queens poisoning case is the latest in a string of alleged crimes tied to Nasyrova.

She is also accused of drugging and killing her neighbor in Russia, torching the body and then fleeing to the Big Apple.

Nasyrova faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of attempted murder, burglary and others charges in the Queens case.