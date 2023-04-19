Viktoria Nasyrova curses out court after getting 21-year sentence

Viktoria Nasyrova — the Russian-born dominatrix who tried to poison her lookalike pal with a piece of tainted cheesecake — yelled “f–k you!” in the judge’s direction after she was sentenced to 21 years behind bars Wednesday for the deranged identity-theft plot.

Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder called Nasyrova, 47, “an extremely dangerous woman” and said her scheme was “diabolical” before handing down the hefty punishment – that was just four years shy of the maximum time she faced.

“F–k you,” an apparently unrepentant Nasyrova said, turning toward the judge as she was taken out of the courtroom Wednesday.

Nasyrova, of Brooklyn, was convicted of attempted murder in February for trying to kill eyelash stylist and pal Olga Tsvyk during a touch-up at the latter’s Forest Hills home in August 2016.

Before her former friend was sentenced, Tsvyk, 35, spoke in court about the mark that the near-death experience left on her.

“God gave me life when Viktoria Nasyrova tried to end my life,” she said. “For her, it was an easy thing to try and take the life of another person.





Viktoria Nasyrova was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Wednesday. Dennis A. Clark

“It was easy thing to gain the trust of another person and then take everything from that person,” Tsvyk continued. “It was easy for her to steal. It was easy for her to kill.”

Jurors sat through a week-and-a-half-long trial that laid out the bizarre case against Nasyrova — who was accused of bringing Tsvyk cheesecake from a famous bakery as a gift and lacing it with a powerful Russian tranquilizer Phenazepam.

Nasyrova ate two pieces of the dessert and gave one to her friend before leaving a vomit-stricken Tsvyk – who eventually passed out from the drug – and taking her passport, money and other belongings, prosecutors claimed.





Nasyrova attempted to kill Olga Tsvyk (pictured) with a poisoned cheesecake. Dennis A. Clark

Nasyrova also left the pills around Tsvyk’s body to make it look like suicide, prosecutors said.

Tsvyk recovered but doctors said she was dangerously close to a heart attack.

In her impact statement Wednesday, Tsvyk told the judge that the ordeal left her unable to sleep for months after, terrified to go to work, distrustful of people, and constantly in fear that Nasyrova “would come back and finish what she started.”





Nasyrova used Russian sedative Phenazepam to carry out the poisoning. Queens District Attorney’s Office

“I would spend hours crying myself to sleep, thinking about what happened to me,” the victim said.

Nasyrova left her DNA on the cheesecake box, prosecutors said, and then spoke about the incident during multiple jailhouse interviews – tying her to the crime.

Nasyrova had a dark past including allegations that she killed and then burned the body of a Russian neighbor in 2014 before fleeing to New York City. Russian authorities have since issued a Red Notice to Interpol for her arrest.





Nasyrova brought Tsvyk cheesecake and ate two pieces while giving her friend the other. Queens District Attorney’s Office

She also had a history of using poison.

Ruben Borukhov, 54, told jurors Nasyrova drugged him during a date — and that when he came to, he discovered his watch was missing and his American Express had $2,600 in unknown charges.

Queens Assistant District Attorney Konstantinos Litourgis asked Holder to throw the book at Nasyrova, arguing that she had planned to murder Tsvyk ahead of time and never showed regret after the attempt.

“The circumstances that were shown at trial demonstrate that the defendant had an unthinkable type of premeditation with this,” Litourgis said. “She never cared for her victim and she also never have any remorse for what she did.”





Nasyrova also left the pills around her pal’s body to make it look like suicide, prosecutors said. Tamara Beckwith/NY Post

Nasyrova’s criminal defense attorney, Jose Nieves, asked the judge for leniency noting that his client has a young son with a “debilitating disease” and who needs a bone marrow transplant.

“She hadn’t seen him in eight years,” Nieves said. “She still hopes to reunite with him before this illness ends his life.”

Nieves also asked the judge to consider Nasyrova’s life and background as a whole, saying she struggled with mental health issues but never received the proper treatment.

The lawyer told The Post after, that while the sentence wasn’t the maximum he thinks it was “excessive” and said he planned to appeal.

“A ruthless and calculating con artist is going to prison for a long time for trying to murder her way to personal profit and gain,” Queens District Attorney Melina Katz said in a statement. “Thankfully, the victim survived the attack on her life and we were able to deliver justice to her.”

Additional reporting about Steve Janoski