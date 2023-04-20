Video, witness prove I didn’t hit girlfriend

Actor Jonathan Majors and his attorney claim that a new video — as well as a new witness — will prove he did not physically assault his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, filed legal documents obtained by The Post, stating that a cab driver reported the actor getting assaulted by Jabbari on March 25 — “while she was attempting to steal his phone” on the way home from a Brooklyn bar.

According to the 33-year-old “Ant-man and The Wasp: Quantumania” actor’s legal rep, the driver proves that Majors did not hit or choke Jabbari, 30, “in any way at any time, or even raised his voice.”

Chaudhry said that the driver reported the woman “hitting, scratching, and attacking” the actor and that Majors asked the driver to stop the car so he could escape the onslaught.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone,” his Chaudhry added in a statement. “We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

Later on the evening of the incident, Jabbari was spotted in newly released security camera footage — obtained by The Post from the NYPD — drinking and clubbing while using her right hand, which she later claimed Majors injured prior to them separating for the night.

According to Chaudhry, the woman called Majors 32 times as well as sent several angry texts claiming infidelity and threatening suicide.

The “Creed III” star was arrested by NYPD officers outside his Chelsea apartment on March 25 after his then-unidentified girlfriend told police he choked her. She told cops the dispute allegedly arose while Majors and she were taking a taxi home from a Brooklyn bar and she caught him texting another woman.





The Post has reached out to reps for Majors for comment. The DA’s office declined to comment Wednesday to The Post.

Meanwhile, police said that they were originally responding to a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute made by the ex-girlfriend.

The woman had told police that “Loki” and “Lovecraft Country” star Majors grabbed her hand and slapped her when she confronted him about the alleged infidelity.

Officers said the woman “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.” Majors was taken into custody without incident and charged with strangulation, assault and harassment, according to police.

However, Majors’ lawyer claims that the newly released security cam footage obtained by The Post from the police shows the officers “clearly coaching her to say that Mr. Majors grabbed her by the throat.”





The “Top Gun: Maverick” star was charged with strangulation, assault and harassment.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Chaudhry said a statement at the time of his arrest.

“We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” the attorney added.

Chaudhry later released a text exchange she claims was between Majors and his girlfriend, who appeared to take blame for the incident.

Jabbari allegedly assured the actor she told police it “was not an attack.”

“Please let me know you’re okay when you get this,” she wrote in texts that were obtained by TMZ. “They assured me that you won’t be charged.”

“They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight,” she continued. “I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position.”





Majors has maintained that he is innocent and is set to appear in court on May 8.

Since the arrest, Majors had been dropped by his reps at the Lede Company as well as his management company, Entertainment 360.

Majors’ plans to appear at the Met Gala alongside designer Valentino have also reportedly been scrapped after “mutually agreeing” that the actor will not attend the event.

Meanwhile, the embattled actor may face more legal trouble following his March arrest on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.

Variety reported Wednesday that sources familiar with the matter claim more women have come forward to accuse the 33-year-old “Lovecraft Country” star of abuse, and they are said to be cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Majors has a court appearance scheduled for May 8.