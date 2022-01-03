Video shows victim in mysterious stab death, first of 2022

New details have emerged in the mysterious stabbing death of a woman in Queens — the Big Apple’s first homicide of 2022, police said Monday.

The victim’s final moments were captured on surveillance video, which show her walking with a man on New Year’s Day — before her body was found next to a Rite Aid in Astoria.

“She was walking with an unidentified male,” a police spokesman said.

The woman, who has not yet been identified but was described as in her 40s, was stabbed in her upper left back, left breast and twice just below her left shoulder, police revealed.

A passerby found the woman lying in a pool of blood next to the drug store at 2125 Broadway around 8:50 p.m. New Year’s Day. He attempted to check on her before calling 911.

“He asks if she’s OK,” the spokesman said, adding that the victim was “unresponsive.”

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Queens but couldn’t be saved. She was pronounced dead at 9:33 p.m., cops said.

She had no identification on her and was listed as a Jane Doe, but cops are using receipts she had on her from shops and a bank to help determine her identity, police said.

Police are scouring the area for more videos, saying many are “grainy” because it was raining that evening. They hope the recordings will help in identifying the man so investigators can question him in the slaying, the spokesman said.

Cops also plan to release a photo of the man as soon as possible.