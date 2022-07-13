Video shows the moment boat capsized in the Hudson River, killing 2

Time-lapse video of the Manhattan skyline captured the moment a boat capsized in the Hudson River, fatally trapping a 7-year-old boy and 50-year-old woman underneath.

The video, posted to Twitter by NYC Timescape, shows two vessels side by side jetting through the Hudson River and jumping waves around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday before the boat suddenly capsizes, producing a large splash.

At least 12 people were on board the Yamaha AR240, dubbed Stimulus Money, on a private charter with family and friends when the boat apparently hit a large wake caused by a passing ferry and flipped over.

The boat’s owner had been following the vessel on a jetski.

Seconds after the boat capsized, the personal watercraft is seen in the video stopping and turning around to assess the damage.

A high-ranking police source said the boat appeared to be overloaded, but the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

