Video shows robbers steal $20k worth of jewelry in NYC

A sledgehammer-wielding robber smashed through a Bronx jewelry store’s front window, snatching $20,000 in chains and pendants, surveillance video obtained by The Post Wednesday shows.

Screams can be heard on the video from inside M & NP Jewelers on White Plains Road during the smash and grab around 4 p.m. Sunday – before a roll-down gate nearly ensnares the culprit.

A witness told the NYPD “three unknown individuals broke the store window with a sledgehammer” and “removed assorted jewelry,” police said in a statement.

The video shows the robber who wielded the sledgehammer shoving the baubles into a bag held by a second man. It’s not clear what the third man was doing, cops said.

The chains and pendants were worth about $20,000, cops said.

There were no threats or injuries reported.

A thief armed with a sledgehammer robbed a Bronx jewelry store of $20,000 worth of merchandise. ellis kaplan

The robber smashed through the front window and proceed to rob the store of chains and pendants. ellis kaplan

The robber was almost caught in the store’s front gate. ellis kaplan

The robbers took off south on White Plains Road in a black BMW, cops said.

A group of thieves stole about $50,000 in another smash and grab about 2 1/2 miles away in the Bronx in April. It wasn’t clear if the two cases were connected. The thieves in that case also fled in a black sedan.