Video shows Orsolya Gaal’s accused killer David Bonola walking home

The handyman lover who allegedly butchered Queens mom Orsolya Gaal was captured on surveillance video returning home the morning of the murder with what appears to be crude bandages on one hand.

David Bonola, 44, was seen walking down 114th Street near his Richmond Hill apartment around 6:05 a.m. Saturday morning — just hours after cops say he slaughtered Gaal in the basement of her Forest Hills home.

In the clips obtained by The Post, Bonola has what appears to be a white bandage wrapped around his left hand. He is seen making his way down the street in pants, a shirt and no jacket, and wearing a black mask halfway down his face, before walking into his apartment.

The curly-haired, on-off lover of the married mother of two allegedly suffered wounds to his hands after stabbing Gaal nearly 60 times in the wee hours Saturday morning before stuffing her body into one of her son’s hockey bags and dumping her less than a mile from her home.

Later on Saturday, Bonola allegedly went to a CityMD for help with the cuts, but was sent to Bellevue Hospital after doctors at the urgent care center said the wounds were too deep for them to treat, police sources said.

Detectives found the likely murder weapon — a kitchen knife from Gaal’s home — at the scene, as well as Bonola’s jacket, which he appeared to have tossed while fleeing, police said.

Cops also found where the suspect seems to have stashed his blood-soaked boots, T-shirt and bandages. It’s unclear if he is wearing shoes in the footage.

Bonola — who bears a striking resemblance to Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash — allegedly confessed to the gruesome slaying after he was taken into custody late Wednesday.

Bonola was arrested and charged with killing Gaal on April 21, 2022. Stephen Yang for NY Post

He is charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon and is currently awaiting arraignment in Queens Criminal Court.

Additional reporting by Tina Moore