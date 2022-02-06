Video shows NYPD sergeant walk away from motorcylce accident

Video shows the moment an NYPD highway sergeant riding a motorcycle was sideswiped by a vehicle and knocked to the ground in Queens — and him walking away, police said Sunday.

The officer, whose name and age weren’t released, was riding with two other motorcycles when the Lexus SUV swerved into his lane around noon Saturday on the eastbound Grand Central Parkway near the Van Wyck Expressway, cops said.

The 51-year-old woman driving the Lexis “made an unsafe lane change and came into contact with the officer’s motorcycle,” a police spokesman said.

The officer, who can be seen standing and leaning against a tunnel wall right after the crash, was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition. He suffered multiple injuries throughout his body, cops said.

The female driver was given a summons for unsafe lane change. The crash remains under investigation, cops said.

