Video shows NYPD clear kids from street near U-Haul rampage

Pulse-pounding body camera footage captures dozens of kids frantically dispersing from a Brooklyn play street at the urging of NYPD cops – blocks from the U-Haul driver who allegedly mowed down several pedestrians in a late-morning rampage.

The clip, released on the NYPD’s Twitter Tuesday night, shows the cops getting out of their cruiser near the closed-off street where small children were playing in front of Bay Ridge Prep on Ridge Boulevard near 81st Street on Monday.

As cops rushed over to the children, joined by adults, an officer can be heard yelling, “Let’s go! Inside! Guys, get off the street! Inside the school!”

The footage cuts off as the kids run back into the school.

“On Monday morning, with a man violently driving a U-Haul truck and striking people just blocks away, these 68th Precinct officers cleared dozens of elementary school children, teachers, and staff from this Brooklyn Playstreet in an effort to save lives,” the NYPD captioned the video.

“This is Neighborhood Policing and your officer’s actions further exemplify the NYPD’s unwavering commitment to protecting the communities we serve.”

The suspect, identified by cops as Weng Sor, 62, hurtled his U-Haul through Bay Ridge, into Dyker Heights, and back in Bay Ridge – striking at least eight people, authorities said.

Three of the victims were on a bike, three were on a moped, one was on an e-bike and one was walking when they were hit, officials have said.

Yijie Ye, 44, a father of three who took a job as an Uber Eats driver to help feed his kids, was killed in the rampage.

Ye was struck at Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue and suffered a serious head injury, police said. He succumbed to his injuries at NYU Langone-Brooklyn.





Suspect Weng faces a murder charge and seven counts of attempted murder. Nevada Department of Corrections via AP

Mohammed Salah Rakch, 36, was placed in a medically induced coma after he was struck at Fourth Avenue and 55th Street in Sunset Park.

He is a married dad to a 3-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl.

Police said Sor — who has a lengthy rap sheet in Nevada and a history of mental illness — was out to commit suicide by cop.

He faces a murder charge, as well as seven counts of attempted murder, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a Tuesday press conference.

Weng Sor hit at least 8 people with the U-Haul. BACKGRID

A 44-year-old father of three was killed in the rampage. Getty Images



Advertisement Police said Sor was aiming to commit suicide by cop. Getty Images



Sor – who was suffering a “mental health crisis” — told cops he was set off by an “invisible object” coming toward his truck — when he allegedly unleashed the Monday morning spree, Essig said.

“He states when he’s driving his van, he sees an invisible object come towards the car and at that point, he says, ‘I’ve had enough’ and he goes on his rampage,’” the police official told reporters.

His arraignment was pending Wednesday morning.