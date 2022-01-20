Video shows NYC gunman opens fire, hits baby with stray bullet

New video shows the moment a gunman wildly squeezes off shots on a Bronx street — hitting a baby and leaving her in critical condition Wednesday evening.

The clip, released by the NYPD Thursday morning, shows the suspect sprinting down the street between a line of parked cars and oncoming traffic around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday fracas

As he turned the corner of East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue, he let off a round and continued running, stopping next to an SUV with its hazard lights blinking and then went up onto the sidewalk and ran back the other way.

Cops say the suspect, who was chasing someone else, fired two shots – one of which hit the infant, who was in a parked car with her mother at the intersection.

The child, who was struck in the left cheek, was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical but stable condition before being transferred to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan. Her first birthday is on Friday.

According to police, the gunmen wildly shot off a round of bullets around 7 p.m on January 19, 2022 hitting and critically injuring an 11-month-old baby. DCPI

Cops say the suspect, who was chasing someone else, fired two shots – one of which hit the infant. DCPI

The 32-year-old mother was not injured. The father was in a nearby grocery store.

At a Wednesday-night press conference at the scene, NYPD Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack said that when police arrived, the mother was holding her wounded child.

“This is completely unacceptable in our city that an 11-month-old child is shot,” McCormack fumed.

The suspect then sprinted down the street between a line of parked cars and oncoming traffic attempting to flee the scene. DCPI

Mayor Adams visited the family at the hospital later Wednesday night before stopping by the crime scene where he spoke to reporters.

“If tonight wasn’t a wake up call, then I don’t know what will wake us up. It is unimaginable that this is happening in our city,” Adams said.

“Leaders at every level have abandoned city streets. I won’t,” the mayor later tweeted.

The suspect fled in a four door sedan. Police are still searching for the suspect. DCPI

Cops say the suspect is an adult male with a medium build, last seen wearing a face mask, a dark-colored hoodie with a white Nike logo, gray sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

He fled the scene in a gray, four-door sedan.