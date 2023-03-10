Video shows NYC Foodtown worker attacked by shoplifters

Disturbing new video shows a Foodtown worker getting pummeled trying to stop a pair of shoplifters in the Bronx this week.

The 36-year-old employee was attacked around 1 p.m. Tuesday inside the supermarket on Allerton Avenue near Paulding Avenue in Allerton during a “verbal dispute with a customer,” police said.

The footage, obtained by News 12, shows one person knocking the employee to the floor near the exit of the supermarket and then viciously punching him while he was down.

The victim was socked in the face and forehead, authorities said.

The assailant left the store with another person, who was standing in the doorway, the clip shows.

Store manager Louis Porcelli told News 12 that the skirmish began when the worker confronted a man and woman about leaving with unpaid food stashed in their bag.

The duo exchanged words with the employee, who tried to stop them as they made their way to the door.

The worker, who refused medical attention, was back to work at the supermarket Thursday but was too upset to speak about what had happened.

Porcelli told the network that shoplifting has become more of a problem at the store over the past year and called for an increased police presence.

The victim was punched in the face and forehead, cops said. WABC

“Not to this extent,” Porcelli said. “I mean, we had caught people, we ran after them, we got the merchandise, but you know, not this brutal attack.

“I hope people think twice before they do [something like this],” he added. “If you’re hungry, ask for it, and maybe we’ll give you a steak or whatever. But don’t go and steal.”

The attack comes just about a week after a defenseless Bronx grocery store cashier was repeatedly pummeled by a deranged woman and her grown daughters in a shocking caught-on-video assault.





The victim returned to work Thursday but was too shaken to speak about the incident. WABC

Lisbel Rodriguez Luna, 25, was left bruised and battered — and scared for her life — in the Feb. 26 afternoon attack at Food Universe in Fordham Manor that stemmed from an argument over cashing in recyclable bottles a week earlier.

“No one ever attacked me like that,” Luna told The Post a day later, adding she’s terrified to go back to work because her attackers are still on the loose and may return.

But “I have to come back,” she said. “I have to work. I need money. I need my job. I don’t know what else I can do.”





The incident comes just a week after an attack on another grocery-store worker in the Bronx. WABC

New York state Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-Bronx) told WABC that he is sponsoring a bill targeting shoplifters who are repeat offenders.

“I’ll call them the regulars, the professionals if you will, the people who do this a lot,” Dinowitz said. “So if you’re convicted a second time within two years, you will face a more significant penalty than simply petit larceny.”

The second conviction would automatically become fourth-degree grand larceny — a felony, he said.