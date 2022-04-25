Video shows Mercedes driver fatally shooting man in NYC

by

Video captured the moment a drive-by shooter in a black Mercedes opened fire in The Bronx over the weekend – fatally striking a man and wounding two others. 

Joshua Garcia, 27, was killed when bullets flew on Clay Avenue near the Cross Bronx Expressway around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. 

Surveillance footage released late Sunday shows a shooter wearing dark clothing leaning out of a back window of the black luxury sedan and spraying bullets at the intersection. 

One man on the sidewalk is shown ducking for cover. 

Then the clip cuts to the Mercedes circling around the block again as about five people stand on the sidewalk.

It was reported to police that on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at approximately 1939 hours, two individuals in a black Mercedes sedan approached a group of male individuals in the vicinity of East 174 Street and Clay Avenue. One of the individuals in the vehicle discharged a firearm multiple times, striking a 27-year-old victim in the chest. The victim was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The individuals fled southbound on Clay Avenue in a black Mercedes sedan.
Police said two people were in the Mercedes.
Video captured the moment a drive-by shooter in a black Mercedes opened fire.
The shooter then opens fire again – prompting some of the group to run into a corner store and others to hit the ground.

Garcia was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. 

A 39-year-old man was also shot in the right leg and a 34-year-old man was shot in the left leg in the incident, cops said. Both men were transported to Lincoln Hospital and are expected to recover.

One man on the sidewalk is shown ducking for cover.
One man on the sidewalk is shown ducking for cover.
Police said two people were in the Mercedes and were looking to track them down Monday.

