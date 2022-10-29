Video shows man hurling wrench through window at NYC’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Police have released video of the sicko who flung a wrench through a window at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The 10-second surveillance clip shows the sinner step onto the sidewalk, look around, hurl the wrench as if he were delivering a newspaper, and mosey on his way — northbound on Madison Avenue.

The wrench was recovered by responding officers on scene.

The 10-second surveillance clip showed the person stepping onto the sidewalk and looking around, before hurling the wrench.

The wrench was recovered by responding officers on scene.

The tool was tossed through a window at Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s residence in the iconic Cathedral in Manhattan on Friday afternoon, police said.

The wrench struck the house’s door and shattered its glass panel before landing in a vestibule area that’s separated from the main residence by another door, cops said.

The wrench struck and damaged an outer glass door that protects an inner door to the residence.



The individual fled the location northbound on Madison Avenue.





Dolan was not home at the time of the 12:25 p.m. incident. A housekeeper, maintenance worker, and another priest who lives at the Madison Avenue residence were present, said Joseph Zwilling, the rep for the Archdiocese of New York, to The Post.

Cops recovered the wrench. The suspect was clad in a ballcap, gray shirt, possibly a down vest, and sneakers.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).