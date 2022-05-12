Video shows joyrider crashing GOP Assembly leader Andrew Goodell’s BMW

ALBANY — A suspected car thief thrilled early morning revelers before turning a car stolen from a Republican legislative leader into a smoky wreck early Tuesday morning just blocks away from the state Capitol, a video exclusively obtained by The Post shows.

The video shows the speeding car making several screeching turns while running red lights as people audibly cheered the driver onwards.

“Let’s go! Let’s go. Ohhhh s–t,” one voice says off camera shortly as the 2009 BMW 330xi loudly smashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Lark Street and Madison Avenue in Albany – a stone’s throw from several local watering holes.

Assemblyman Andrew Goodell (R-Chautauqua) had reported the vehicle as stolen from a Capitol garage hours before after leaving a key inside the vehicle per the longtime habits of the small-town native.

“‘You’re an idiot and I told you so,’” the Assembly GOP minority floor leader told The Post Wednesday, quoting his wife.

Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay said in a statement that the heist from a supposedly secure government parking garage reflected wider issues of public safety amid an ongoing surge of vehicular thefts and violent crime.

“For those in Legislature that refuse to acknowledge the shocking rise in crime this is a startling reminder of the need for action,” Barclay tweeted Thursday.

Goodell found the vehicle missing Monday night after returning to the Capitol garage with Assemblyman Joseph Giglio (R-Gowanda), who ended up giving Goodell a ride to his Albany apartment

Lark Street is known for its colorful characters and occasional inebriated drama created by college students, but the early morning demonstration of reckless driving struck Saitavius Fox, a project manager for an e-commerce company, as very much out of the ordinary.

“I was coming home from a birthday and I noticed a dude that was drifting around the block and when he came around the block again he ran a red light and crashed the car,” Fox told The Post about the circumstances surrounding the dramatic footage he recorded early Tuesday morning.

Albany police have not stated if the video shows Assemblyman Andrew Goodell’s stolen car. Hans Pennink

Shortly after the crash, a person in what appears to be a white t-shirt is seen running down a sidewalk approximately 100 feet away.

“Look, he just took a backpack and ran. He is going down the road,” a friend of Fox’s exclaims on the video.

Albany police have yet to officially confirm the authenticity of the video, but the car, location and time match the description of a vehicular crash that state police say occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Goodell, a relative of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, said the hunk of wrecked Beamer resembled his the luxury sedan he purchased for $18,000 a decade ago.

The video seemingly confirmed the longtime legislator’s belief that the joyriding thief at least enjoyed his beloved Beamer while the going was good.

“The sunroof was open and the windows were down up on Lark – so just having a good time,” the jocular legislator told the Post Wednesday.