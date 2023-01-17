Video shows ISIS terrorist in NYC bike path attack being shot by NYPD cop

New video shows the chaotic moment accused ISIS-inspired terrorist Sayfullo Saipov was confronted and shot by an NYPD officer shortly after he drove a truck into a bike lane off the West Side Highway and fatally mowed down eight people.

The dramatic footage, entered into evidence by federal prosecutors at Saipov’s Manhattan trial, shows the suspect running across the West Side Highway holding what appears to be a pistol in each hand.

As he approaches Chambers Street, Saipov, wearing a blue tracksuit, can be seen pointing the weapons at a responding officer — who unleashes a fusillade of shots, one 7-second video shows.

After a series of bangs, the alleged terrorist drops to the ground.

In his opening statement last week, Assistant US Attorney Alexander Li described the frenzied scene, captured in various videos by onlookers in nearby buildings and from the street.

Li told jurors that Saipov burst out of his rented Home Depot truck after the murderous rampage on Oct. 31, 2017, and waved a paintball gun and a pellet gun around while proclaiming his allegiance to ISIS.

Alleged ISIS-inspired terrorist Sayfullo Saipov faces 28 counts for the attack and could face the death penalty if convicted. SDNY

“He had also brought two fake firearms, which looked real. He grabbed them, and he burst out of the truck screaming ‘Allahu Akbar,’ a celebratory phrase that other ISIS members have also used when conducting terrorist attacks,” Li added.

“A responding NYPD officer ran towards the defendant. The defendant aimed his apparent guns at the officer. The officer fired, hitting the defendant, who went down to the ground,” he went on.

The officer who shot Saipov, Detective Ryan Nash, testified last week that he fired nine shots at the suspect, hitting him once in the lower torso.

The suspected ISIS-loving terrorist was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he underwent surgery for the wound.

After he recovered from the procedure, Saipov gave an interview with an FBI agent, who testified he smiled about the attack and requested an ISIS flag to hang in his hospital room.

Saipov faces 28 counts for the terror attack and could face the death penalty if convicted.