Video shows fiery destruction of Oren Aviv’s $6.49M mansion

Video captured the ripping flames that destroyed a Hollywood movie producer’s $6.49 million mansion early Friday morning in Southampton.

The fiery footage obtained by The Post shows the dramatic inferno completely engulfing the nine-bedroom, nine-bath manse in the pitch-black dark. The estate belongs to Oren Aviv, who has produced blockbusters like the “National Treasure” movies.

Officials said the home is a 100% loss.

The house was empty when the fire broke out.

Crackles from the flames can be heard in the footage, filmed from at least a hundred yards away. A pair of figures can be seen walking in front of the burning property.

No injuries had been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.