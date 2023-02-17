Video shows crooks swiping $52K in goods from NYC Givenchy

Surveillance footage captures the moment four brazen thieves bagged $52,000 in luxury merchandise from designer Givenchy’s SoHo location over the weekend.

The newly released video shows three men and a woman wildly pilfering from the posh boutique on Greene Street near Spring Street in the trendy Manhattan neighborhood just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, gaining entry by smashing the door window with a hammer.

The suspects are shown entering the store – one after another – before swiping designer bags off the shelves and stuffing them into large duffle bags and backpacks.

One of the suspects is shown going to the back of the store on his own and pulling multiple clothing items, still with their hangers, off the rack in one fell swoop.

Their booty included handbags, shoes and clothing, cops said.

The crew fled north on Greene Street toward West Houston Street after the heist.

The female suspect is believed to be in her 30s, about 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, while one of her male accomplices was in his 30s and two others were around 50 years old, cops said.

Grabs from the surveillance footage, also released by the NYPD, show close-ups of each of the suspects.





The suspects wildly yank items off the shelves and fill their bags.

The store security alarm was not on at the time of the main-level break-in and the door grate was not down because a security guard was on-duty, police sources said the day of the incident.

It is unclear where the security guard was while the thieves were ransacking the shelves.

The store normally opens at 11 a.m. Saturdays, but Givenchy Soho delayed doing business until around 3 p.m. that day because of the incident, a store employee said, adding, “Everybody is OK.”

Givenchy Soho opened in June and is the brand’s second New York City store, the other being uptown on Madison Avenue.





One of the suspects pulls multiple clothing items off their rack and stuffs them in his bag. NYPD

A Post analysis of police data earlier this month revealed that reported retail thefts in the Big Apple hit record levels for the second year in a row in 2022.

The number of shoplifting complaints surged to more than 63,000 last year — a 45% jump over the roughly 45,000 reported in 2021 and a nearly 275% jump compared to the mid-2000s, the statistics show.

Mayor Eric Adams emphasized his desire to crack down on unrepentant shoplifters during his testimony at an annual Albany budget hearing.

“What we can’t do is allow repeat offenders to make a mockery of our criminal justice system — and repeatedly!” he said.

“We’re losing chain stores that are closing down. People who are being employed in those stores are losing their jobs. They’re adding to our unemployment.

“So, people who say that we’re criminalizing the poor — they’re wrong,” Hizzoner added. “Poor and low-income New Yorkers are being unemployed because we’re losing those businesses in our city.”