Video shows cops mace man who jumped desk at NYPD station

A new video shows the moment cops maced an intruder who jumped the front desk at the Times Square police substation after threatening cops with a cane.

The minute-long surveillance clip captures the man leaping over the desk just before 11 a.m. Monday as cops try to get him into custody.

The man, whose name was not released, then sits down at the desk as cops come into the desk area from the door behind. The cops then mace him and tackle him to the ground, the video shows.

The clip stops as two of the cops hit the man with their batons multiple times.

The man was arrested but the charges filed were not immediately known.