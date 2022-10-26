Video shows 5 suspects in shooting of teen outside NYC school

New video released Wednesday shows five men wanted for questioning in connection to the daylight shooting of an innocent teen outside a Staten Island high school.

The footage released by the NYPD captures the group – all with their hoods pulled up over their heads – walking at Luten Avenue and Deisius Street, opposite Tottenville High School, around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

At some point, one member of the crew pulled out a gun and fired multiple times at an “unknown target,” cops said.

A stray round struck a 14-year-old boy – who students said was a junior varsity football player – as he left the school, authorities said.

“They believe he was running to get out of the way,” a police spokesman said Tuesday.

An NYPD school safety agent applied a tourniquet to the teen before EMS arrived, police said.

The boy was treated at Staten Island University Hospital and is listed in stable condition, cops said.

Three of the men shown in the video fled on Deisius Street onto Androvette Avenue, cops said.

Parents arrive at Tottenville High School to pick up their children.

One of the suspects was captured in surveillance footage. Tottenville High School was put on lockdown after the shooting.

Police believe the 14-year-old student was escaping from the group of suspects.



The two others ran off on Deisius Street onto Huguenot Avenue.

It’s unclear which person fired the weapon, cops said.

Tottenville was put into lockdown after the shooting.

“I was across the street, and I saw the kids come out of the car with ski masks,” a 13-year-old freshman girl told The Post. “One of them crouched down in a squat and pulled out his gun, and he shot at [a] kid. [The kid] fell to the ground, and another kid fell, but he wasn’t struck. He went under the car to protect himself.”

One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a stray bullet that hit a 14-year-old student.

A student claimed the suspects wore ski masks. Footage shows five suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old student outside Tottenville High School in Staten Island.



Inside the school, people were running and closing windows, yelling, “Get down! It’s not a drill, get down!” said Sofia Shternfeld, a 14-year-old freshman.

“It was traumatizing,” she said. “And we all started shaking and calling our parents. We’re thinking, ‘Oh my God, what’s going to happen? Are they going to get inside? Are they going to get to our room?’ ”

The 13-year-old said she ran into the school for safety.

“I saw the whole thing. I literally can’t unsee it,” she said of the shooting. “They took us into a room, and we sheltered down. That’s when the announcement came on that said it’s not a drill and we need to stay quiet. It’s really scary to think that after all the drills we’ve done our whole entire lives, we actually went through that today.”