Video shows 26-year-old man slashed during dispute on Manhattan sidewalk

A 26-year-old man was slashed in the face during an argument on a Manhattan sidewalk over the weekend, police said.

The victim was attacked by one of five people who had surrounded him during a dispute on Second Avenue near East 49th Street at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

Surveillance footage provided by the NYPD captured the assault.

The victim was arguing with somebody in front of him when the suspect, who was standing to the right, slashed the man in the face with an unknown sharp object.

It wasn’t clear what the feud was over.

Police said the victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The slashing suspect was still being sought.