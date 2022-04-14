Video of alleged NYC shooter Frank James walking in Brooklyn

Startling video captured moments after accused terrorist Frank James allegedly opened fire on a New York subway car appears to show the madman sauntering down the street as children run behind him.

The video, captured at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday outside the 4th Avenue Gourmet Deli and Grill in Sunset Park, apparently shows James, 62, walking down Fourth Avenue after exiting the 25th Street subway station, which is right outside the store.

In the initial aftermath of the shooting, which left 10 with gunshot wounds and another 19 injured, James allegedly blended in with commuters who evacuated the 36th Street station by taking an R train across the platform to the next stop on 25th Street.

Trains were shut down at the 25th Street station and surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows James exiting the station before boarding a B67 bus a short time later.

At the time, cameras at both the 36th Street and 25th Street stations were malfunctioning and police had only released a bare-bones description of the suspect that he was a heavyset black man.

It took hours for police to get a solid image of him that they eventually released to the public nearly 12 hours after the shooting. It took about another 18 hours to take him into custody.

Footage captured at the deli seemingly shows James dressed in all black, right after he ditched his construction worker disguise. The video shows the man strolling down Fourth Avenue as children and adults run behind him, desperate to get away from the incident.

Following a 30-hour manhunt, cops finally tracked James down in the East Village on Wednesday afternoon after he phoned in a Crime Stoppers tip against himself from a McDonald’s at First Avenue and East Sixth Street.

“You know, I think you’re looking for me. I’m seeing my picture all over the news and I’ll be around this McDonald’s,” James told police on the call, according to police sources.

“I want to clear things up.”

Police tracked Frank James down in the East Village on Wednesday afternoon after he phoned in a Crime Stoppers tip against himself. Matthew McDermott

James was taken into custody shortly after and charged with terrorism-related offenses.

He’ll be presented Thursday afternoon in Brooklyn federal court.