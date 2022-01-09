Video captures thief pointing gun in fatal NYC Burger King robbery

Chilling surveillance footage shows a masked robber pointing his gun at workers Sunday in an East Harlem Burger King — where he killed a 19-year-old new cashier.

The dramatic video, released by cops, caught the thief waving his weapon and aiming it at people behind the counter inside the fast-food eatery at 116th Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan around 1 a.m. — an incident that left the teen dead and him netting $100 from the deadly crime, said cops and the victim’s family.

Police at the scene where a female employee was fatally shot during a robbery at Burger King. Christopher Sadowski

The gunman is seen wearing all black with a black mask.

Police said the suspect pistol-whipped a male customer and punched a female manager before fatally shooting teen Kristal Bayron-Nieves, who had only been working at the restaurant for three weeks, according to her mom.

Bayron-Nieves was shot once in the torso and rushed to Metropolitan Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Kristal Bayron-Nieves was shot and killed during a robbery at Burger King.

In the video, the gunman is seen wearing all black with a black mask as he appears to order Bayron-Nieves to the register to get cash.

Police said the killer fled the scene after the slaying and is now being sought.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,500 reward for his capture, police said.