Video captures NYPD shooting of gunman on subway catwalk in Bronx

A newly revealed video shows the moment police in the Bronx shot an armed man who was walking with a gun on elevated train catwalk Thursday.

The cell phone video, obtained by The Post, shows an armed man walking along the tracks and ignoring demands he drop his weapon near the 231st Street subway station around 8 p.m. Thursday.

At one point, as cops are yelling at the suspect, he raises the gun and appears to point it in the direction of the officers but does not fire.

“Drop the f–king gun!” one cop can be heard yelling before a single shot rings out and the man collapses.





Police shot a gunman in The Bronx Thursday evening. Christopher Sadowski

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.