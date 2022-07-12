Video captures mugging of elderly man in Times Square subway

Disturbing new video shows the violent mugging of a 72-year-old man in a Times Square subway station, cops said Tuesday.

The footage captures the attacker first appearing to talk to his victim, whose face is blurred, around 1:40 a.m. Monday at the Seventh Avenue and West 42nd Street No. 1 subway station — then suddenly winding up and punching the elderly man in the head “with a closed fist multiple times,” cops said in a statement.

The victim, whose identity wasn’t released, suffered wounds to his left eye and cuts to his upper lip and left cheek.

Surveillance video of a 72-year-old man getting mugged in a Times Square subway station on July 11, 2022.

The attacker then forcibly removed the victim’s wallet from his pocket before fleeing on foot. The wallet contained about $350 and personal items, police said.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai West Hospital for his injuries and was in stable condition.

The attacker is described as between 20 and 30 years old and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, white and black sneakers and a black hat worn backward, cops said. He was also wearing headphones and carrying a black book bag and a red book bag, cops said.

