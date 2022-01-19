Video captures moment of fatal Bronx house explosion

A shocking new video captures the horror and chaos of Tuesday’s fatal Bronx house explosion, which left a 77-year-old woman dead and at least eight others injured.

The clip from a doorbell camera on a home across from 869 Fox St. shows the residence explode shortly before 11 a.m., in what is being probed as a possible gas leak.

The footage obtained by The Post shows the blast and the house instantly turning to dust, followed by huge hunks of debris being thrown through the air around the neighborhood.

Two sisters were inside during the blast and were found on the ground outside when emergency responders arrived.

One of the sisters, Martha Dagbatsa, died at the hospital. Two other women — one of whom was the other sister — were in critical condition at a nearby hospital but later stabilized, officials said.

Officials suspect that the Bronx home explosion, which killed one person and injured at least eight others, was caused by a gas leak.

The footage was captured on a doorbell camera on a home across from the house that exploded. G.N.Miller/NY Post

More than 200 emergency responders arrived and five cops suffered smoke inhalation. G.N.Miller/NY Post

Five cops also suffered smoke inhalation in the blaze and were expected to recover, according to authorities.

More than 200 emergency responders reported to the scene just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

A dramatic body-camera video released Tuesday night by the NYPD shows officers pulling one of the trapped women to safety.