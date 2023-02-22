Video captures critically injured man thrown from SUV in Queens car heist

Shocking surveillance videos captured the chilling moment a 28-year-old man was hurled from the roof of his carjacked SUV in Queens, leaving him battered and motionless on the sidewalk.

Tauree Thompson is seen desperately hanging onto the roof of his stolen Lexus Monday night as the speeding vehicle loses control and slams into a fire hydrant and flips over in South Richmond Hill, sending him hurling through the air.

A second video shows Thompson landing on the sidewalk near Lefferts Boulevard and Liberty Avenue around 10:45 p.m., and laying motionless as bystanders run to the wrecked SUV.

The three car thieves are seen climbing out of the vehicle and making a run for it — with two of them, both 15-year-old boys, arrested Tuesday, police said.

“You have to understand how fast that car was coming,” said a local homeowner who asked not to be identified. “Like 80 miles per hour! You could hear the screeching tires all the way down the block and then my whole house shook when he hit the hydrant, ‘Boom!’





Tauree Thompson, 28, was thrown from the roof of his carjacked Lexus SUV in Queens on Monday night, leaving him in critical condition with skull fractures, police said.

“It hit so hard it shot the fire hydrant through my fence into my yard,” she said Wednesday. “I came out and I saw him laying there and the blood was on the ground.

“The guy flew 60 feet. He landed all the way over there, bounced three times and did like a baseball slide on his face,” she recalled.

Thompson suffered multiple skull fractures and remained in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital on Wednesday, cops said.

Police said he was standing outside the Lexus, which he left running when the three thieves jumped in. He grabbed onto the roof rack as the carjackers sped off.

One of the suspects remained on the loose on Wednesday, cops said.





The three thieves who allegedly tried to steal Tauree Thompson’s SUV are seen on surveillance video climbing out of the wreck to get away — although two were caught.

Balram Muneshwar, 60, said he installed the surveillance cameras that captured the crash outside his Lefferts Boulevard home because car accidents are becoming too frequent.

“It was really bad,” he said of the Monday night mishap. “The hydrant flew through my fence and ended up in my yard. If the hydrant wasn’t there, the car would have probably ended up in my living room. Seriously!”

Additional reporting by Tina Moore