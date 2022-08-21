Video captures Bronx muggers pushing two teens, 16, down stairs, beating them

Dramatic video shows a vicious pack of muggers pushing two young teens down the stairs of a Bronx building Saturday and then slashing and robbing them.

The 16-year-old victims were walking on East 179th Street near the Grand Concourse around 5:30 a.m. when the robbers began chasing them, police said.

The teens ran into 306 E. 171 St. in Claremont and up to the third floor “to get away” from their approximately five tormentors, police said. But the muggers caught up with the teens, pushing them down the stairs and punching and kicking them, police said as they released footage of the horrifying incident.

Two 16-year-olds were thrown down a staircase of a Bronx building and robbed on Saturday. DCPI

The muggers beat and slashed the teens after pushing them down the staircase. DCPI

One of the 16-year-olds was slashed in the calf, and the other was cut on the cheek, cops said.

The crooks swiped cell phones from both victims and approximately $100 from one of their targets.

The assailants fled the location in an unknown direction, police said.

The muggers took both of the victims' cellphones and about $100 from one of them.

Both victims were transported to Montefiore Medical Center by private means in stable condition, cops said.

