Victim’s family says MS-13 ‘Little Devil’ must pay the price

Relatives of the Long Island men lured to their deaths by an MS-13 hanger-on known as the “Little Devil” told The Post that the 22-year-old — who was convicted of murder on Monday — deserves the worst.

“Personally for me, just kill her,” a cousin of massacre victim Michael Lopez Banegas said of Linez “Diablita” Escobar

“End her. Make her suffer like she made them suffer,” said the man, who asked not to be identified. “She didn’t swing the machete, but she was the one who brought them there.

Escobar lured Lopez Banegas and three other youngsters to a Central Islip part on April 11, 2017, to smoke marijuana — but in fact, led them into a trap by machete-wielding MS-13 gangsters.

“She lured them. That’s where I lose remorse,” the victim’s cousin told The Post. “She was the backstabber, the double-crosser.”

Prosecutors said during closing arguments that Escobar even licked the blood off her lips after watching the four men get butchered by the notoriously vicious gang.

The jury deliberated for about three hours last week and needed just 16 minutes on Monday morning to find Escobar guilty of all counts at her federal murder and racketeering trial.

Leniz Escobar lured Jorge Tigre (far right) and her other victims into a park to be ambushed by machete-wielding MS-13 gangsters.

She faces life behind bars when she is convicted on Sept. 14.

Federal prosecutors said Escobar does not face the death penalty because she was a minor when she was charged in connection with the bloody massacre.

Only one intended target escaped with his life and lived to testify against Escobar.

The other four — Lopez Banegas, Jorge Tigre, Jefferson Villalobos and Justin Livicura — were hacked to death by the gang and found the following day.

“She has to pay the price, in this life or the next,” Tigre’s uncle, Carlos Ullajuria, said in Spanish just hours after Leniz “Diablita” Escobar was found guilty of murder and racketeering by a federal jury.

“She deserves it because it’s her fault my family lost someone,” said Ullajuria, 29. “None of us are angels. We all make mistakes. But not like that, not what she did. It’s very painful. For me, it was very hard, very painful.”

Leniz “Diablita” Escobar was found guilty of murder and faces life behind bars. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Jorge Tigre was one of the victims killed inside a Central Islip park. Family handout

Asked what he would say to his nephew’s killer, he replied, “I wouldn’t have the words.”

Tigre’s mother hasn’t recovered from her son’s death, her brother said. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Ullajuria said he was living in his native Ecuador when he got the news.

“When they called me to tell me that we lost a part of our family, it was very difficult for me,” he said. “The entire family — my mother, my sister — it was very hard for all of us.”

Ullajuria said Jorge was the third-youngest of six children. He said his sister, Tigre’s mother, has never recovered from his brutal death.

“Every time she had to go to court, to remember it, she gets ill,” he said. “It’s still very hard for her. She lost her son.”