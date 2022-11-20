Vermont sheriff’s deputy shot by cops in Saratoga Springs

An off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy was shot by cops in Saratoga Springs after exchanging fire with a group of men early Sunday, police said.

The deputy was shot multiple times after he ignored officers’ demands to drop his gun, police and the local mayor said at a press conference recorded by The Daily Gazette.

Saratoga Springs police said the gunfight between the off-duty deputy and a group of men began as a heated argument around 3 a.m.

The deputy was allegedly slammed into a parked vehicle and pushed to the ground by three people at the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street.

He brandished a firearm as he brushed himself off and exchanged shots with another man in the group who was also armed. The two fired between seven to eight shots at one another, according to cops.

Nearby officers heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene of the shooting where they saw the deputy holding the gun.

The officers repeatedly demanded the deputy drop his weapon, body cam footage released by the department shows.

He refused to let go of his gun and police opened fire.

“By my count, there are at least eight separate, clear unequivocal commands to put the gun down and get on the ground,” Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino said at the press conference. “They are all ignored.”

He suffered 10 bullet wounds, though police said it was unclear if he had been shot 10 times since the injuries include both entry and exit wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition, according to WRGB-Albany.

Officers fired at least 11 times. No officers were injured.

A woman believed to be the deputy’s girlfriend suffered a graze wound and a man from the Utica area who was involved in the initial dispute was also injured.

The shooting was the first time in 26 years that Saratoga Springs police discharged their weapons.

State police are investigating the shooting.