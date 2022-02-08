The Hamden Journal

Vandals spray-paint swastikas on outside of bus, home in NYC

Two vandals scrawled swastikas on the outside of a bus and a home in Williamsburg last weekend, police said.

The suspects, who were among a group of four people, first spray-painted numerous Nazi symbols on the privately owned bus that was parked on Division Avenue near Rodney Street at about 9:05 p.m., according to cops.

About 5 minutes later in the same area, two vandals from the same group spray-painted another swastika on the front door of a residence, the NYPD said.

Camera footage caught four people walking in the vicinity of Division Avenue and Rodney Street.
DCPI
Swastika outside Brooklyn home
Two people start to spray paint a swastika on the front door of a residence at the location.
DCPI

It was unclear if the same two suspects were responsible for both acts of vandalism.

No arrests were made in the case by late Tuesday.

