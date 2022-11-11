Vandal chucks 2 rocks at NYC Jewish middle school in possible hate crime

A vandal chucked two rocks at the windows of an Upper East Side Jewish middle school in a possible hate crime this week, cops said.

The suspect pulled a rock out of his backpack and hurled it at the front window of Ramaz Middle School on East 85th Street near Lexington Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, damaging the window, authorities said.

He left but returned a short time later, tossing a second rock at another window before fleeing on foot.

Cops believe the suspect pictured here hurled two rocks at the windows of Ramaz Middle School around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. NYPD

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating. NYPD

No injuries were reported, cops said.

Ramaz Middle School is located on East 85th Street near Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side. NY Post Brian Zak

Police say the suspect — shown in images released early Friday — has a medium complexion and is about 5 feet 9 and 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black sneakers, and carrying a backpack.