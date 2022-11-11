Vandal chucks 2 rocks at NYC Jewish middle school in possible hate crime

A vandal chucked two rocks at the windows of an Upper East Side Jewish middle school in a possible hate crime this week, cops said.
The suspect pulled a rock out of his backpack and hurled it at the front window of Ramaz Middle School on East 85th Street near Lexington Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, damaging the window, authorities said.
He left but returned a short time later, tossing a second rock at another window before fleeing on foot.
No injuries were reported, cops said.
The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.
Police say the suspect — shown in images released early Friday — has a medium complexion and is about 5 feet 9 and 160 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black sneakers, and carrying a backpack.