Vandal arrested for throwing bottle at NYPD van near NYC’s Apollo Theater

A vandal was arrested for throwing a bottle at an NYPD van in Harlem late Saturday night, cops said.

The 38-year-old man threw a glass bottle at the rear driver’s side window of a marked police van in front of the Apollo Theater at West 125th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 10:40 p.m., according to police.

A police officer assigned to the Apollo Theater detail was inside the van, an NYPD spokesman said. The bottle shattered the window, the spokesman said.

The man who threw the bottle was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, but his name wasn’t immediately available, cops said.

The incident came amid protests over the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis cops. Video released late Friday showed the fatal beating delivered by police officers that sparked nationwide protests.