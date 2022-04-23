UWS food vendors robbed at gunpoint

The Upper West Side is becoming the wild west for late night outdoor food vendors — who have been targeted by gun-toting thieves four times in the past week alone, The Post has learned.

The incidents are part of a wider, disturbing pattern plaguing the al fresco grub sellers in Upper Manhattan, said police.

On April 3, a gun-toting man walked up to a coffee cart at Broadway and West 136th Street in Harlem, stealing $500 and a $200 cell phone from the 38-year-old man manning the cart, police said.

On April 16, a pistol-wielding perp walked up to a taco truck at Broadway and West 70th Street just before 2 a.m., and stole $500 and a cell phone from a 19-year-old woman working there, the NYPD said. The crook threatened to shoot the woman if she left the truck, cops said.

On April 18, a man approached a fruit vendor on Broadway and 86 th Street, asking for change for a $10 bill. When the vendor took out his cash, the crook whipped out his handgun, stole $150 and the vendor’s cell phone, the NYPD said.

Street, asking for change for a $10 bill. When the vendor took out his cash, the crook whipped out his handgun, stole $150 and the vendor’s cell phone, the NYPD said. On April 19, just after midnight, the taco truck at Broadway and West 70th was hit again, this time for $65 while a woman, 48, was working.

The same day, just before 6 p.m. a thief waved his gun at a 31-year-old woman cooking at a Tasty Burrito truck on Amsterdam Avenue, between West 76th Street and West 77th Street, and made off with $150.

“Before it happened, I was fine. Now I’m scared all the time,” said Cafil Mahmud, who was working at the fruit stand when it was robbed. “I’m all alone here. It’s empty. No one is watching. There are barely any taxis. All of it is slow.”

He was able to find his cellphone after the robber ditched it only a few blocks away.

The neighborhood is desolate and eerily quiet for much of Mahmud’s 10 p.m to 5 a.m. shift – few pedestrians, even fewer fellow vendors and no familiar faces – so he’s always nervous about who might walk up on him, he told The Post.

The 50-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant said finding a new, safer job isn’t an option. He’s been working at the fruit stand off the books for 12 years, making about $700 a week, to support his wife and three kids, one of whom is in college.

“If I go someplace else, I might only make $400 or $500 a week because of taxes,” he said.

Mahmud’s coworker on the day shift said there’s not much a vendor can do when someone shoves a gun in their face.

“You just give the money and that’s it. That’s what you’ve got to do to stay alive,” Taskin Elmali said. “I’ve worked here for 10 years, and it was a really good, safe place, but I’ve never seen it like this before.”

Pedro Cortez, 20, works at the Taco y Quesadilla truck that was robbed twice. Using a translator app, the Mexico City native described the incidents as “very ugly” ordeals and said he fears it will happen to him in the future.

Other vendors along Broadway are worried they may be next.

“Every morning, I start my day, leave my house and pray to God to save me,” said Ahmed Abdelfattah, 50. “I have to make a living.”

Originally from Egypt, Abdelfattah began parking his breakfast cart between 70th and 71st Street in January. Six weeks ago, in the early morning, thieves stole his generator when he briefly stepped away .

“A new one costs $1,200, and I haven’t made enough money for it yet.”

He’s been serving coffee, donuts and croissants by the white glow of a small, portable work light ever since.

Abdelfattah said there should be more unmarked cruisers and plain clothes police officers in the neighborhood, a measure Mayor Eric Adams reinstated to focus on the fight against illegal firearms.

“Especially around here by the (72nd Street) subway, so if anything happens, the cops can stop people trying to get on the train,” he said.

Residents are scared, too.

“It’s really horrifying. We’re used to walking through this neighborhood night and day and feeling safe, and now it doesn’t,” Jill Berman, who has been buying her produce at the fruit stand for years, said. “Normally you feel protected because these vendors are out here, but now they’re the ones who need protection.”

It’s not just street vendors being targeted. A wanted poster was taped to Cortez’ truck, asking for information about another recent gunpoint robbery in the neighborhood at El Gallo Taqueria, on Amsterdam Avenue between West 83rd Street and West 84th Street.

The Taqueria was held up April 17, by a thief who drew his weapon before snatching the tip jar and $119 from the register.

Two other armed robberies were reported at brick and mortar restaurants in Harlem and the Upper West Side.

Only one arrest has been made so far. Ryan Little, 37, was arrested after allegedly holding up Jimbo’s Hamburger Palace on Amsterdam between Martin Luther King Boulevard and West 126th Street, where he allegedly snagged $1,500 from the register. He was caught after someone from the restaurant chased him into nearby St. Nicholas Park, police said.

Investigations are still ongoing for the other six robberies, police said.