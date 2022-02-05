Upstate NY firefighter’s death during blaze prompts calls to change bail reform law

The death of an upstate volunteer firefighter, who collapsed fighting a blaze allegedly set by a serial arsonist, is spurring calls to change the state’s bail reform law.

William “Billy” Steinberg, 37, responded to the fire in an empty vacation home in Sullivan County on Jan. 15 and collapsed, according to local reports.

Steinberg, an assistant chief with the Forestburgh Fire Company, died of an apparent heart attack, according to the US Fire Administration.

The fire was allegedly started by Mohammed Islam, 32, who is accused of breaking into the home and using paper and wood to spark the blaze which incinerated the house, according to a criminal complaint.

He was charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree arson, both felonies, records show,

Islam had been charged on Jan. 14 with arson and burglary for two previous fires — on Jan. 10 and on Jan. 13, according to criminal complaints.

Islam was set free a day before the fatal fire because of the state’s bail reform law, said state Sen. Mike Martucci, a Republican from the Hudson Valley.

Martucci said at a press conference Saturday that he was introducing “Billy’s Law” to authorize bail and pre-trial detention for all felony arson charges.

“Our state leaders should not need any more evidence that bail reform is a failed policy. Before one more innocent life is lost, action must be taken,” Martucci said. “Billy’s Law is a practical step with a broad and bipartisan consensus to address the dangerousness of repeat offenders and protect our volunteer firefighters.”

Steinberg’s father, Jim, said if “the system has failed our community, my family, and Billy,”

“At this time, my family and I are pleading to the New York State Senate and Assembly to change bail reform to protect our firefighters and the citizens of New York, so they never have to endure this type of tragedy themselves,” Steinberg said.

Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther, a Democrat from Forestburgh, said she would introduce legislation “to make sure that this never happens again.”

Islam is being held in Sullivan County jail on $100,000 bail.