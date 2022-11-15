Upstate NY cop Tiffani Gatson kills woman taking her own life

A police officer in upstate New York shot and killed a 27-year-old woman before turning the gun on herself in an apparent murder-suicide on Monday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Tiffani Gatson, 29 shot and killed Angely Solis and wounded another woman during a fight inside an upstate home before taking her own life, police told WHAM.

Gatson had been a member of the police department in Greece, New York, a suburb of Rochester, since 2018. She was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Police responded to a domestic violence call on Costar Street around 7:20 p.m. and found three women bleeding outside of the home.

The New York Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting as required by law when a law enforcement officer commits a crime.

Solis was declared dead at the scene. Gatson was transported to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The third victim, an unidentified woman in her 30s, was also hospitalized and is expected to recover.

The two victims were related WHEC reported. It was unclear what Gatson’s relation to the victims was.

Investigators recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun at the scene, which they determined was not Ms. Gatson’s service weapon.

“On behalf of the Town of Greece Police Department, I would like to express our collective sorrow and grief with respect to last night’s events in the City of Rochester,” the Greece Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, we have seen events of this nature occur all too frequently and struggle to find answers in the aftermath. The effects are far-reaching, from those who have lost loved ones to others throughout law enforcement organizations when a police officer commits such a horrible act, to our entire community.”