Upstate farmers score foie gras win following NYS agency ruling on NYC ban

A state agency has thrown a monkey wrench into plans to ban foie gras in New York City by ruling in favor of upstate farmers — saying their economic rights override animal welfare concerns.

“Denying these agricultural entities access to sell their products in the New York City market violates [state law] and threatens the viability of the farm operations,” the state Department of Agriculture and Markets told Mayor Eric Adams and a city attorney in a Dec. 14 letter.

New York City lacks “police powers” to ban sales of farm products like foie gras when they do not threaten the “health, safety, or welfare of its citizens” despite a 2019 law passed by the City Council, according to the letter.

The ban is now off the table for now after its slated November implementation got dashed in September due to a court challenge brought by Hudson Valley Foie Gras and La Belle Farms in Sullivan County, which produce the lion’s share of the controversial fatted duck and goose liver product in the Empire State.

Ducks pictured packed together on a foie gras farm. The New York City Council approved a ban on foie gras in 2019. AFP via Getty Images

A spokesman for the City Law Department said the “city is reviewing the State’s letter and determining next steps” while deciding whether or not to appeal the department ruling, which will become final if unchallenged for 30 days.

Proponents of the ban have argued that producing foie gras subjects force-fed ducks and geese to needless suffering in service of making tasty liver pate.

But opponents of a ban say the luxury product is a crucial lifeline to the Catskills economy — let alone high-end Big Apple restaurants, especially French ones.

“The duck farming industry plays an integral role in our community. Hundreds of families and connected businesses rely on the industry’s success. NYC’s ban is out-of-touch and I am glad to see it rolled back,” tweeted Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who was elected in November to rep the area in Congress.