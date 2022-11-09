Upstate Dem Rep. Pat Ryan holds off Republican Colin Schmitt

Rep. Pat Ryan (D-Ulster) has won a full term to represent the Hudson Valley in the US House, despite a tough challenge by state Assemblyman Colin Schmitt (R-New Windsor), who received backing from national Republicans.

The 18th Congressional District win by Ryan, a West Point grad and former Ulster County executive, underscores how well some Democrats have withstood tough political winds after he landed a big win in an August special election then seen as a national “bellwether.”

Schmitt conceded the race early Wednesday in a call to Ryan.

RealClearPolitics had ranked the race as a “toss up” while the Cook Political Report deemed it as “lean Democrat” on the eve of the final day of voting Nov. 8.

Ryan campaigned hard on gun control and abortion rights after controversial US Supreme Court decisions this past summer, an approach that helped him beat Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro in the August race to represent the old 19th district. Ryan was replacing former Rep. Antonio Delgado, who resigned in May when Gov. Kathy Hochul made him her lieutenant governor.

Ryan, an Iraq War vet, also hit Schmitt, a member of the National Guard, over his links to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential results.

Schmitt fought back with the help of national Republicans who criticized Ryan over Albany Democrats’ support for controversial criminal justice reforms such as limiting cash bail.

The race remained close in the final days despite Democratic hopes at the beginning of the year that their legislative super-majorities in Albany might spare them competitive races in the Hudson Valley.

That appeared possible for Democrats until this spring, when the state’s highest court tossed out a so-called “Hochulmander” redistricting under Gov. Kathy Hochul, resulting in a newly drawn 18th district more favorable to the GOP.

In 2020, President Biden won the district straddling Orange, Ulster and Dutchess counties with 54.2% of the vote compared to 45.8% for ex-President Donald Trump, according to CUNY Mapping Service.